Nikki Glaser Skipping Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Jokes at Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser is erring on the side of caution when it comes to jokes about Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ... confirming she won't mention the hot-button topic during Sunday's Golden Globes.

The comedian, who is hosting the annual awards show for the first time this weekend, made it known she's steering clear of the controversy ... out of fear of ending up on the "wrong side of things."

While chatting with Yahoo Entertainment, Nikki acknowledged the on-set feud-turned-legal war between the "It Ends With Us" costars is all anyone can talk about ... but the "mere mention" of the scandal on Sunday could end with her accidentally putting her foot in it.

Fellow comedian Hannah Berner already went through it ... she faced backlash for calling Blake a "c****" in a Netflix special filmed before BL's legal complaint surfaced.

TMZ broke the story ... Blake formally sued Justin, her "It Ends With Us" director and costar, after accusing JB of sexual harassment in a legal complaint filed earlier in December.

Justin denied the allegations ... and subsequently sued the New York Times, the newspaper that covered Blake's initial legal complaint, for allegedly cherry-picking details and altering key communications in its breakdown of the drama.

Nikki did indicate her support for Blake, however ... telling the outlet she doesn't want to give Justin any more attention.

She added ... "I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore."

Nikki said she also vetoed Donald Trump jokes, too ... as she feels people "are just tired of hearing about it."

In fact, viewers should expect a relatively tame monologue from Nikki -- at least, by her standards. She promised she wouldn't go "so hard" ... in an effort to avoid offending a bunch of celebrities.