Whitney Cummings Unloads on Justin Baldoni in Scathing TikTok

Whitney Cummings may not know Justin Baldoni personally ... but that sure didn't stop her from opining that she knows his type -- and she thinks there were clearly warning signs that align with allegations in Blake Lively's recently filed complaint.

Here's the deal ... Blake sued costar Baldoni for sexual harassment and alleged he took part in a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation ... all stemming from their work together on "It Ends with Us."

Since news of the shocking complaint broke ... Justin has been dropped by his talent agency ... and a number of stars -- including SAG and Sony Pictures -- have expressed strong support for BL.

Whitney can officially be added to that list after the stand-up comic went scorched earth on JB in a nearly 5-minute-long TikTok ... in which she attacked him on several fronts, including his preaching feminism.

Basically, WC says in her opinion, Baldoni was trying way too hard being so hardcore pro-feminism, which should have been a red flag, adding ... "When guys fight for women's rights -- it's how they get laid!"

Whitey also zapped Baldoni for having "women's equality charity energy" -- mentioning he was a part of multiple non-profits, adding ... "If I was a bad person, what is the first thing I would do ... start a charity."

Among quips about his manbun and possible sunbathing habits ... Whitney said she thought JB was the type of man who told women they look better without makeup ... except when on the set of one of his films -- in which case they better wear a ton.

We broke the story ... Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin late last week ... the lawsuit includes text messages between two public relations flacks who worked for Baldoni, scheming on how to take down Lively.