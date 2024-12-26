Podcaster Takes Down Justin Baldoni Episode Amid Blake Lively Legal War

Justin Baldoni has suffered another blow amid his legal war with Blake Lively ... a podcaster who recently interviewed him has removed his episode.

Elizabeth Day, who hosts the 'How To Fail' podcast, shared an IG statement Tuesday, explaining she had taken down the December 4 interview with Baldoni while all the "distressing allegations made against him in Blake Lively's recent lawsuit are fully investigated."

Elizabeth spoke of Baldoni's legal matter in general ... saying she believes every individual has a right to a safe workplace, and every woman should have dignity in that workplace.

She wrapped up the post, saying that every form of abuse should be called out, and she salutes anyone with the the courage who does.

Baldoni's podcast interview with Elizabeth was in-depth and personal -- he spoke about his ADHD diagnosis at age 40 and also spoke of a "near breakdown" on the set of "It Ends With Us," which he directed and starred in alongside Blake.