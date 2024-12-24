Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ryan Reynolds Instagram Post About Training, Not Cryptic Justin Baldoni Message

Getty/Alamy Composite

Ryan Reynolds' recent Instagram post mentioned how he didn't particularly feel like putting on the Deadpool suit ... and, while many thought this was a reference to his wife's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, TMZ has learned that isn't the case.

Here's the deal ... in a post to his Instagram story Monday night, Ryan shared a clip dressed up in the Deadpool suit alongside Kidpool, all about raising money for SickKids Foundation.

It's a 90-second-long clip featuring "Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter -- and it's all for a good cause ... but, on his Instagram story post, he thanked the director for directing this spot "during a time I really didn't feel like putting the suit on."

Obviously, fans online instantly thought RR was referencing the sexual harassment and smear campaign lawsuit Blake Lively filed against her "It Ends With Us" costar Baldoni.

A source close to Reynolds, however, tell us the phrasing wasn't an emotional expression ... he has to maintain a certain weight to get back into the suit which isn't necessarily easy or fun to do.

We're told Reynolds paid for the whole campaign himself, so he didn't really want to have to go through all the training for the 90-second clip ... but, the organization is worth it -- so, he did it.

This is Reynolds' eighth year working with SickKids -- and, he'd do anything for them.

As you know ... Blake filed suit against Baldoni presenting allegations of sexual harassment and what she claims is a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation.

Getty

Baldoni's denied all the claims ... and, it's obviously the beginning of a long, stressful lawsuit between the two sides.

But, it's not the reason Reynolds didn't want to don the red and black spandex again.

