Blake Lively's Brother-In-Law Slams Justin Baldoni's 'Disgusting' PR Team

Blake Lively's family is coming to her defense days after she sued her "It Ends With Us" costar/director Justin Baldoni in which she alleged a smear campaign was conducted against her after she accused him of sexual harassment during filming.

Bart Johnson, Blake's brother-in-law, took to the comment section of a post on The New York Times’ Instagram on Saturday saying Justin's PR team was "gross and disgusting but highly effective" in their media strategy to allegedly smear Blake's image after she complained of sexual harassment from Baldoni during filming.

Bart added in his comment, "Read the article, their text message exchanges and his PR campaign strategy to bury her by any means necessary. No one is with out [sic] faults. But the public got played."

Bart claims Blake's complaints were filed during the filming of the movie last year -- "On record. Long before the public conflict. The cast unfollowed him for a reason ... Read this article before spiting [sic] ignorance."

He also heaped praise on his sis-in-law for being a stay at home mom who's raised 4 kids, is married to the busiest man in Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds, runs multiple companies while writing, producing and working 16+ hour days ... all while he claims she was "attacked by a VERY expensive PR smear campaign because you filed a sexual harassment claim for the very film you have to go out and promote with just the right tone or you get cooked!?"

Blake's sister, Robyn, also showed support writing on her Instagram story, "FINALLY justice for my sister @blakelively" going on to say ..."the truth is finally out."