Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Host Blake Lively Birthday Bash in Rhode Island

Blake Lively's getting by with some help from her friend Taylor Swift, who's hosting a celeb-packed weekend celebration for Blake's 37th birthday at her Rhode Island seaside mansion.

TMZ got the first shots of Taylor and her man Travis Kelce chilling at the $17 million pad on Saturday. It looked like a romantic weekend getaway for them but turns out they were also prepping for their big-name guests to arrive.

Later in the day, birthday girl Blake showed up with hubby Ryan Reynolds -- and the couple shared a smooch outside on one of the home's many sun-kissed decks.

Lots of bro energy there, too -- Travis' brother Jason Kelce also flew in for the event ... along with Bradley Cooper, who's tight with Taylor and Jason. It's a Philly thing.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are also reportedly there ... although, no pics of them yet.

The weekend retreat couldn't come at a better time for Blake, who's been dealing with all the "It Ends With Us" drama between her and the film's director and costar Justin Baldoni.

Also in the perfect timing department, Taylor just wrapped the European leg of her "Eras" tour -- she gets a hiatus for about a month -- and Travis and Patrick just played their final preseason game Friday with the Chiefs ... so, they've got some time off before the NFL's regular season.