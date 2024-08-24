Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relaxing at Rhode Island Beach House

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story's heating back up ... 'cause they're side-by-side again after weeks apart -- cuddling up at her beach house.

TMZ has obtained photos from Taylor's Rhode Island home ... capturing the pair appearing just over the edge of her balcony as they soaked in the salty air coming off the Atlantic.

The pics are taken pretty far away ... but, there's Kelce, recongizable mustache and longer hair slinging his arms around Taylor as the two reunited for some much-needed time together after weeks apart.

Travis and Taylor were joined at the beach house by some friends it looks like ... 'cause a couple of kiddos ran out on the balcony to hang with the superstar couple too.

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS LEAVING THE SHOW TONIGHT 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ep2RDvimFx — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) July 17, 2024 @moonlithoax

Remember ... the last time we saw Travis and Taylor together was in Germany after one of her shows last month -- when Killa Trav wrapped an arm around her waist after one of her "Eras" tour performances.

Since then, they've each been pretty busy ... Travis back in preseason mode with the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor crisscrossing Europe for all her performances.

She just finished a series of eight shows at Wembley Stadium in London earlier this week ... and, she's off until early October. So expect to see a very coupled up Travis-Taylor relationship.

Plus, Tay Tay's a big football fan now ... and, the Chiefs opening game against the Baltimore Ravens kicks off Thursday, September 5.