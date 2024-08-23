Taylor Swift Applauds Zoë Kravitz's 'Blink Twice,' Trigger Warning on Post

You Won't Want to Blink at Zoë's Movie

Taylor Swift's saying people may never want to close their eyes again after seeing "Blink Twice" ... and, she adds the movie might be triggering for some people.

The pop star took to her Instagram Story Friday to shower praise on her close friend Zoë Kravitz ... and Kravitz's new movie starring Channing Tatum, on its opening day ... and she doesn't hold back, calling the project "incredible."

She specifically mentions Kravitz's effort ... saying her close buddy wrote the movie, obsessed over every detail -- and created a masterpiece.

That said, T-Swizzle advises the flick's not for everyone ... writing out a trigger warning for the sexual violence and other mature themes in the movie.

Zoë and Taylor are close friends ... regularly going out for dinner or drinks with other members of their girl group, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Plus, Tay's gotten close to Kravitz's soon-to-be husband Channing Tatum ... who recently attended a Wembley Stadium "Eras" tour show with Kravitz just this past week.

"Blink Twice" is focused on Tatum's tech billionaire Slater King, who invites a cocktail waitress, played by BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie, to his private island for a fun-filled vacation ... that quickly turns into a nightmare.