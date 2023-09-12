Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Taylor Swift Does Dinner with Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Channing Tatum

Taylor Swift Celeb-Packed Dinner in NYC With Ryan, Gigi & Channing

9/12/2023 7:07 AM PT
LOOKIN' GORGEOUS
BACKGRID

Taylor Swift is seein' stars in the Big Apple ... they just happen to be her good pals, as she did dinner with Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum and some equally famous significant others.

The singer hit up Emilio's Ballato restaurant Monday evening in NYC, where Ryan showed up with his wife, Blake Lively, and Channing pulled up with his arm around GF Zoë Kravitz.

Backgrid

That's not all ... Cara Delevingne also attended the big dinner date. FYI, Cara was spotted leaving the studio with Taylor last week -- not long after the singer announced she's hard at work on re-recording her "1989" album.

Taylor Swift Performs During 'The Eras Tour'
Getty

As you know, Taylor's been putting in some serious studio time for a while now -- during and after wrapping up the U.S. leg of her "Eras" Tour ... which became a national phenomenon.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Wedding
Backgrid

Don't forget ... Taylor, Channing, Zoë, and Cara were all together last month for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding in New Jersey, too, so they've all been keepin' up with one another lately.

BTW, Channing's already proven himself to be a total Swiftie with his wardrobe for Taylor's L.A. shows!!! Thankfully, for all involved, his 'fit for Monday's dinner was much less fanboy.

