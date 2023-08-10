Taylor Swift Announces October Release for Re-Recorded '1989' Album

5 New Songs On The Way!!!

Taylor Swift made a HUGE announcement during her final California concert Wednesday night ... she's re-releasing her "1989" album with 5 never before heard songs!!!

The pop legend was performing for the sixth night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood when she surprised the packed crowd with news of the re-release, motioning to a large screen, which pictured fresh art for the record due out on October 27.

Check out video, obtained by TMZ, which shows Taylor revealing her exciting plans for the new album after thanking her gazillion fans for watching her play live during her "Eras" Tour.

Taylor originally released "1989" in 2014, featuring 13 tracks on the standard album and 16 tunes on the deluxe version. The records contained some of her biggest songs, such as "Shake It Off," "Blank Space" and "Style."

Now, Taylor is treating everyone to 21 songs on the "1989 (Taylor's Version)" ... which includes 5 previously unreleased, soon-to-be hits, which she also promoted on Instagram.

Taylor wrote the "1989" re-release was her "most favorite re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane."