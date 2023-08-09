Taylor Swift Fans Successfully Bribe SoFi Security to Enter Show

Some Taylor Swift fans are shelling out thousands to get a seat for her L.A. concerts, while others are gaining access for much less ... simply bribing security guards working the venue.

Taylor's set to perform show 6 of 6 Wednesday night -- a stretch of shows that has felt similar to when L.A. hosted the Super Bowl. Resale sites like StubHub are charging at least $700 before fees just for the cheapest seats.

However, we have direct knowledge of a handful of fans who've gotten in without tickets -- several of whom bribed security guards with cash.

The method -- these fans make it past the security checkpoints and to the ticketing agent. On Monday night, we know of 2 fans who got in at a mere $60 a piece ... while another paid $100 to get into one of the shows last week.

Once inside ... it's a bit of a stressful process as the fans tell us they were constantly moving, trying to find open seats, or standing in aisles and open zones until they were asked to move along, or the seat's rightful owners came back.