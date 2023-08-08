Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Starbucks U.S. Stores Playing Taylor Swift Playlist to Celebrate Eras Tour

Starbucks Bumpin' Taylor Swift All Day Long ... New Playlist for Eras Tour

8/8/2023 1:15 PM PT
Starbucks U.S.-Operated Stores Playing Taylor Swift Playlist To Celebrate Eras Tour
TMZ/Getty Composite

Swifties in the U.S. will be swarming their local Starbucks -- the coffee chain's brewed up a playlist that's all Taylor Swift, all the time.

A spokesperson for Starbucks tells TMZ ... the company is celebrating Taylor wrapping up the first leg of her Eras tour by rolling out the Taylor playlist for use as a soundtrack inside its U.S. company-operated stores.

Celebs Drinking Starbucks
Launch Gallery
Stars Sippin' Starbucks Launch Gallery
Getty

Cleverly, the playlist is called "Starbucks Lovers" -- referencing the line in "Blank Space" -- and it has 122 tracks! We're told the company is "a forever Swiftie" and the team is loving "the kindness and joy that her tour is bringing to the world."

In case that's not enough for ya, the chain has given 10 of its popular drinks nicknames that go along with her albums -- so stop ordering a chai tea latte, and start ordering the Folklore instead.

Celebs Hit SoFi Stadium For Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour'
Launch Gallery
Stars At SoFi For Taylor Swift Launch Gallery

As you know, fans across the country have been going wild at Taylor's concerts -- she's currently rocking SoFi Stadium in L.A., selling out her final U.S. shows on the tour, and drawing tons of celebs.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later