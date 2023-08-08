Starbucks U.S. Stores Playing Taylor Swift Playlist to Celebrate Eras Tour

Swifties in the U.S. will be swarming their local Starbucks -- the coffee chain's brewed up a playlist that's all Taylor Swift, all the time.

A spokesperson for Starbucks tells TMZ ... the company is celebrating Taylor wrapping up the first leg of her Eras tour by rolling out the Taylor playlist for use as a soundtrack inside its U.S. company-operated stores.

Cleverly, the playlist is called "Starbucks Lovers" -- referencing the line in "Blank Space" -- and it has 122 tracks! We're told the company is "a forever Swiftie" and the team is loving "the kindness and joy that her tour is bringing to the world."

In case that's not enough for ya, the chain has given 10 of its popular drinks nicknames that go along with her albums -- so stop ordering a chai tea latte, and start ordering the Folklore instead.