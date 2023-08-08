Kevin Costner Grins at Taylor Swift Concert During 'Never Ever Getting Back Together'

Play video content BACKGRID

Kevin Costner and his daughter hit up Taylor Swift's SoFi Stadium concert Monday, and it's safe to say, when she sang "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," they were experiencing 2 very different emotions!

Kevin and 13-year-old daughter Grace Avery were in a luxury suite as Taylor sang one of her most famous breakup songs -- Grace Avery was jamming to the song, singing along and dancing, while her more subdued dad took in the lyrics with an ever-so-slight grin.

It had to register ... Kevin's wife, Christine Baumgartner, has filed for divorce and it's become an all out war. Kevin just got Christine out of the house after a legal battle, but there's still a huge conflict over how much money she'll get in child support, not to mention that it seems she's going to challenge the prenup.

And there's this ... Christine was vacationing in Hawaii with Kevin's [former?] pal Josh Connor. Although our Christine/Josh sources say there was nothing romantic going on, our Kevin sources say he's "none too pleased" about it.