Kevin Costner's Lawyer Says Estranged Wife Christine Robbing Him Blind

Kevin Costner says his ex-wife is fleecing him in a big way in the wake of their divorce ... buying personal items and taking cash out with credit cards from the staff that runs the family house ... and Kevin's lawyer believes there's evidence she hatched this plan well before filing for divorce.

Costner filed legal docs Thursday, claiming Christine Baumgartner "has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin's] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed."

The new docs allege Christine paid a Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer $25,000 from Kevin's separate property funds, without his knowledge. As for why she needed a criminal defense lawyer ... no explanation for that.

The docs also say she paid her divorce lawyer, Susan Wiesner, "on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin].

There's more ... Costner's lawyer alleged Christine took cash advances on various credit cards that were not issued to her but to members of the house staff.

And the allegations continue ... months before they separated, Christine bought an expensive vehicle -- something out of the ordinary because they have always leased, not purchased cars. What's especially interesting ... the prenup says she's allowed to take her personal vehicle with her, so the claim is she upgraded by buying a new one before she split.

The allegation regarding the car is telling, because Kevin's lawyer says it's evidence she "had been planning her exit long before she told [Kevin] in April 2023."

According to the new docs, Kevin's lawyer asked Christine for an agreement that she would not loot the residence before she leaves, and she refused to sign it.