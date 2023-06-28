Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Agrees to Leave $145 Million Home, But There's Catch

Kevin Costner's estranged wife says she will pack up and move out of their home under one condition ... he's got to pony up more dough.

According to new legal docs, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Christine Baumgartner says she will move out of the beachfront home in Carpenteria, CA on August 31 ... as long as Kevin provides financial support as determined by the court.

Christine claims Kevin wants her to find a new place to live ASAP without a financial plan in place ... and with three kids, she says it's not in their best interests for her to move into a new place until she knows how much money she's going to be getting from Kevin.

Play video content TMZ.com

Remember ... Kevin says Christine has so far refused to move out of the home he insists he owns, and he says their prenuptial agreement makes it clear Christine had 30 days to vacate the home when she filed for divorce on May 1, a deadline she's already missed.

Kevin, as we've reported, already says he's shelled out $1 million for Christine to find a new place to live ... and he's been asking the court to get her out of the home, claiming she's using her position as leverage to make him agree to her financial demands.

In docs filed earlier this month, Christine asked a judge to force Kevin to pay $248,000 a month in child support ... a figure Kevin says amounts to highway robbery.