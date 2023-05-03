Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kevin Costner Blindsided By Divorce

Kevin Costner Blindsided by Divorce

5/3/2023 1:01 PM PT
kevin costner Christine Baumgartner
Getty Composite

Kevin Costner's pending divorce came as news to many, including himself.

Sources familiar tell us the "Yellowstone" actor was completely blindsided by Christine Baumgartner's divorce filing Monday -- we're told it was devastating for him.

Kevin costner Christine Baumgartner
Getty

Kevin's shock and surprise are evident in his rep's statement ... "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Kevin costner Christine Baumgartner
Getty

TMZ broke the story ... Christine filed to end their 18-year marriage Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences." There's a prenup, and one of the provisions is that Christine must vacate Kevin's homes. He has 3 of them and they own nothing jointly. So Christine must pack up and leave all his homes, based on the time schedule set by the prenup.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Kevin And Christine -- Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

It's entirely unsurprising the prenup segregates Kevin's properties. His first marriage ended in a record-setting divorce ... costing him around $80 million.

Kevin Costner
Getty

It's unclear exactly why Christine is pulling the plug on their marriage, but we know it was all news to Kevin.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later