Jimmie Allen and Wife Split, She's Pregnant with 4th Child

Country star Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, have decided to go their separate ways after 3 years of marriage, 2 kids together ... and another on the way.

Sources close to the now-former pair tell us they've been off and on for the last few months, but have come to the decision it's best for their family that they separate.

Jimmie and Alexis currently have 2 kids together, and we're told Alexis is currently pregnant with the couple's 3rd ... he has another child from a previous relationship. It's unclear when either will file divorce docs.

Jimmie and Alexis got hitched back in 2020 during a secret wedding ... and have regularly shared photos and updates about their family over the years with Jimmie's fans.

Alexis posted to Instagram, "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another."