Jimmie Allen Joins Cheat Codes on Stage for Surprise Performance of New Song

Jimmie Allen and Cheat Codes are inching closer and closer to the release day of their new single, and some lucky fans in Vegas were treated to a sneak peek.

Cheat Codes was playing at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas last weekend when the country superstar hopped onstage. Fans went wild when Jimmie announced he'd be performing "Lose You" ... a new track he recorded with the DJ duo.

Cheat Codes has a bunch of collabs on their upcoming album with some country music heavyweights. We're told Dolly Parton, Lady A, Lee Brice and Russell Dickerson are all to be featured.

