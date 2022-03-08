Kelly Clarkson's Moving Tribute to Dolly Parton at 2022 ACM Awards
3/8/2022 6:58 AM PT
Kelly Clarkson stole the show at Monday night's 2022 ACM Awards ... giving a stirring performance to honor Dolly Parton.
The "American Idol" alum sent chills around the room when she sang Whitney Houston's, "I Will Always Love You."
Dolly was clearly moved by Kelly's performance, coming on stage and saying, "I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off — slinging snot in every direction and tears."
And, giving her blessing to Kelly's rendition, Dolly added, "I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight, so thank you very much — she would be proud of that."
And, DP wasn't the only one moved ... people in the crowd rose to their feet to sing and dance along. Clarkson got a standing O.
The 57th Country Academy of Country Music Awards went down at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas and was hosted by Dolly, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.
Dolly performed a song from her upcoming album -- "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" -- alongside Kelsea Ballerini
There were other awesome performances from Brittney Spencer, Carrie Underwood, Walker Hayes, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.