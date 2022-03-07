Morgan Wallen All Smiles Returning To Academy of Country Music Awards After Ban

Morgan Wallen is back in the house for a big country music award show ... and he's getting a warm welcome as he returned from last year's ban.

Morgan was all smiles Monday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards, he's sitting right in the thick of the ceremony at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, looking dapper and getting a ton of hugs.

There's reason for Morgan to smile like he is here ... remember, he was banned from a ton of award shows, including these same ACMs last year, in the wake of video surfacing of Wallen using the n-word ... but now he's back on the rise.

Play video content TMZ.com

It's got to feel good for Morgan, being welcomed back to country radio and the award circuit. He also got a ton of love back in October when he was a surprise guest at an Eric Church concert in Philadelphia.

Play video content TMZ.com

Morgan's also got Lil Durk in his corner now ... the two collaborated on a song together, "Broadway Girls," and Durk says Morgan is no racist.