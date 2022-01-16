Lil Durk Brings Morgan Wallen Onstage at MLK Freedom Fest in Nashville

Morgan Wallen made an unsurprising appearance Saturday night in Nashville, hopping on stage with Lil Durk ... and the crowd loved it.

Durk and Wallen performed their song, "Broadway Girls," and it was all part of the Martin Luther King Freedom Fest ... a concert celebrating MLK Day.

Before Wallen came out, Durk told fans at Bridgestone Arena that his singing buddy was "genuine at heart." He went on ... “Can’t nobody cancel shit without me saying it, you know what I’m saying?”

With that intro, Wallen came out, asked the crowd what's up, and they began singing.

The festival lineup includes Moneybagg Yo, Rod Wave, and Latto.

Wallen appeared in Nashville last weekend at the Grand Ole Opry and sang "Flower Shops" with Ernest. Some artists, including Jason Isbell, Rissi Palmer and Joy Oladokun, were critical, this after video surfaced of Wallen using the n-word a year ago.

