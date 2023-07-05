Kevin Costner Judge Orders Christine Out By July 31, Sign Prenup is Valid

Kevin Costner just won big in court today, and the implications for his bitter divorce from Christine Baumgartner are even bigger ... because it looks like the judge is inclined to rule their prenup is valid.

The judge enforced a provision of the prenup which says, in the event a divorce petition is filed, Christine has a certain number of days to vacate the family home -- that date is July 31.

Christine's lawyers have argued the date is unfair because she doesn't have enough time or money to find an adequate place to live. Her attorney asked for an extension to August 15.

Kevin's attorney, disso queen Laura Wasser, has taken the position a deal is a deal, and it's right there in the prenup. Today the judge agreed.

There's an even bigger consequence to the judge's ruling. A hearing on the validity of the prenup is set for November, and given the acrimony in this case, Christine and her lawyers are expected to wage legal war to have the prenup declared invalid.

The judge's ruling today is squarely predicated on language in the prenup, so it seems the judge is inclined -- perhaps more than inclined -- to enforce the prenup, which would be a huge win for Kevin.