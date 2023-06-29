Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Leaves Town With Kids Amid Divorce Drama

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Leaves Town With Kids ... Break From Divorce Drama

6/29/2023 4:23 PM PT
Backgrid

Kevin Costner's estranged wife is getting out of Dodge amid a swirl of allegations and counter-allegations in her bitter divorce ... and she's taking 2 of their kids with her.

Christine Baumgartner flew out of LAX Thursday, getting dropped off at the airport by a car service and walking into the terminal with a cup of coffee and some luggage.

Getty

It looks like the July 4th holiday weekend is coming at the right time for Christine ... the past two months have been rife with divorce drama, and now she's fighting Kevin over money and a place to live, among other things.

This has gotta be a quick trip ... she's got to be back in Santa Barbara Wednesday for a big court hearing, where Christine will contest the prenup.

Getty

TMZ broke the story ... Christine wants $248,000 a month in child support, but Kevin's accountant says those expenses include more than $100k for her own plastic surgery, in addition to boutique shopping, ATM withdrawals and more.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Kevin And Christine -- Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

As we've reported ... Christine has now agreed to leave the family's beachfront home by the end of August and find a place of her own.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later