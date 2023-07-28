Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moving Out, U-Haul Trucks at Home

Play video content BACKGRID

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has moving trucks backed up to the front door ... bolting from their home with a few days to spare before her court-ordered move-out day.

Multiple vehicles were spotted arriving at the Costner ocean-front estate in Carpinteria, CA Friday ... and we're told another U-Haul was seen leaving the property earlier in the morning, too.

As you know, Christine leaving Kevin's property was part of the prenup they both agreed to when the got married back in 2004 ... she must be out of the home by the end of this month.

While Christine is in the middle of her move, Kevin is at one of his other homes in Aspen ... and he's got their 3 children with him for a little summer vacation.

The divorce means the kids get double vacays -- Christine already took them to Hawaii a week ago, where they stayed in a swanky resort while she spent time with a guy who's been a longtime friend to Kevin and Christine.

Now, it's back to reality for Christine.

She's got a moving crew to handle the heavy lifting, but she's there keeping a close eye on the process. As we reported, Kevin filed a detailed list of what she can and can't take.

Christine filed for divorce in May, and the split has been extremely nasty ... with early fights over child support and the prenup, plus allegations by Kevin she took large sums of money and other assets behind his back.