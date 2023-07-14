Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Can't Remove Most Items from Home, Judge Says

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner better think twice before removing a sofa or fridge from the family home, because we've learned a judge has just laid down the law.

The judge in the bitter divorce case just issued a ruling this morning -- Christine is permitted to remove and take all her clothing, toiletries, handbags and jewelry when she vacates the family beach club compound at the end of this month, but she shall NOT remove any other property without coming to an agreement with Kevin.

Among the things Christine can't take on her own ... furniture, furnishings, appliances and artwork. She also can't take it upon herself to remove items from their storage units.

TMZ broke the story ... Kevin claimed in legal docs Christine has been fleecing him by taking Kevin's property and cash post-split without his consent.

Among the things, he alleged ... Christine bought a fancy new car a month before she filed for divorce. Kevin's lawyer says it's curious because they only leased cars, and the lawyer believes Christine hatched a plan to get various items and cash even before she filed.