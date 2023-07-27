Kevin Costner Takes Kids To Aspen For Summer Vacation

Kevin Costner's getting his chance to go on a summer vacation with his three kids ... and after his estranged wife took the kiddos to Hawaii, Kevin's bringing them to Colorado.

The "Yellowstone" star is in Aspen this week with his daughter and two sons ... with Kevin picking them up from the airport Monday, hauling their luggage around in cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

Kevin and the kids beelined it from the airport to a grocery store ... presumably to stack up on supplies for their time together.

As you know ... Kevin and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are going through a bitter divorce, but the split means double summer vacations for their children.

Play video content 7/19/23 BACKGRID

Christine took the kids with her to the Big Island of Hawaii just last week ... staying at a swanky resort and also spending some time with one of Kevin's friends.

Kevin's got a place of his own in Aspen ... so the kids probably aren't staying in a resort like they did in Hawaii ... but they're getting a second vacay all the same.