Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Vacationing in Hawaii with Actor's Friend

7/21/2023 7:00 AM PT
BIG ISLAND STROLL
Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is vacationing on the Big Island of Hawaii with one of Kevin's friends ... TMZ has learned.

Christine is at a swanky resort with Josh Connor, a wealthy financier and friend of Kevin's who lives very close to the Costner family home in Carpinteria, CA. We're told Josh, who's recently divorced, has been good friends with both Kevin and Christine.

Sources connected to the Costner divorce have told TMZ Christine and Josh have been very close, although sources close to Christine and Josh say there is "absolutely no romantic relationship," adding, "They have been good friends for years."

It's unclear how long Christine will be in Hawaii, but the clock is ticking for her. A judge ruled she must be out of the family home by the end of this month, per the prenup.

Christine filed for divorce in May. The split has been extremely bitter ... there are big issues over child support, their prenup, as well as allegations by Kevin that Christine has taken large sums of money and other assets behind his back.

There's an upcoming hearing over the validity of their prenup. A lot is on the line ... if the prenup is held valid, Christine would have to repay Kevin the $1.5 million he gave her to find a new place to live. In addition, she'd have to pay his attorney's fees that were incurred in defending the prenup.

