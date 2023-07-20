Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Enjoys Hawaii After $129K Child Support

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is soaking up the sun with her kiddos in Hawaii ... just over a week after she was awarded a massive chunk of change in child support.

Christine seemed to be having the time of her life on the sandy beaches Thursday, snapping selfies with her daughter as waves crashed on their feet.

She looks to be in great spirits -- to be fair, it's kinda hard to frown while on a Hawaiian vacay, but the weight of her ongoing divorce doesn't seem to be affecting her one bit.

As we reported, Christine's getaway comes after a judge determined Kevin's gotta cough up $129,755 monthly in child support -- while the ruling was tentative, these decisions rarely change when the hearing takes place.