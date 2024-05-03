ATV Crashes Into Police Cruiser After Cop Intentionally Blocks Path

Play video content

A man riding an ATV landed in the hospital after a cop intentionally blocked his path on the road -- which forced the guy to crash into the windshield ... and folks are divided.

This happened recently in New Haven, CT -- where a police officer was cruising along a narrow trail at a park that's technically only open to pedestrians ... this after complaints that folks have been driving there illegally, including ATV and off-road vehicles.

As the officer slowly cruises up the road, he passes families and other bystanders walking in the opposite direction ... and a few seconds later, he sees this ATV flying his way.

The cop makes a quick decision to turn his vehicle into the left lane and stops ... blocking the ATV driver's path. The ATV driver isn't able to stop in time, and slams into the officer's vehicle. He gets flung off to the side after a hard impact that shatters the glass.

The unidentified man was hospitalized with serious injuries -- and his exact condition is unclear. New Haven PD, meanwhile, has come out and defended their officer's actions.

They say the cop did this on purpose to protect the pedestrians and bike riders he'd just passed -- as he felt the ATV was going dangerously fast and at risk of hitting them.

Others, however, have pushed back ... saying this cop could've killed the guy, and that it's unclear if he was gonna hit anyone. Either way, New Haven PD is standing by their man.