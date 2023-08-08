Flavor Flav Gets Big Hug From Taylor Swift's Parents at L.A. Show
Flavor Flav Having A Blast At Taylor Swift's Concert ... Hugs From Taylor's Parents!
8/8/2023 7:09 AM PT
Flavor Flav is proving once again he's a die-hard Swiftie ... 'cause the rapper was feeling the love from Taylor Swift's parents at her latest L.A. concert, and they even gave the guy an important task!
Flav showed his support for Taylor at her "Eras" Tour stop Monday night at SoFi Stadium, decked out with a ton of friendship bracelets to trade with other fans, and he had huge hugs for Tay-tay's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift.
FF said "Papa Swift" gave him a bunch of guitar picks to pass out in the crowd ... along with the bracelets and his own Flavor Flav-themed buttons.
Safe to say the guy was busy all night long, mingling with the 70,000 or so Taylor fans. Pretty remarkable that the 64-year-old hip hop icon is now a Swiftee ambassador of sorts.
Flav wasn't the only celeb in the crowd ... folks like Tiffany Haddish, Cameron Diaz, Sofia Richie, Zoe Saldana, and Ashley Greene were also singing along to Taylor's hits.
As for Flav, he's been a self-proclaimed Swiftie for a while now -- he told us back in June all about his love for Taylor, and how he couldn't understand why others were shocked to see him having fun at her Detroit show.