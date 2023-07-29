Mark Zuckerberg Takes Daughters to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Another unlikely drop-in for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour -- this time it's Mark Zuckerberg who paid a visit to her big show, and it looks like he's on dad duty in the process ... x3.

The Facebook founder hit up Taylor's concert Friday in Santa Clara at Levi's Stadium -- where he, his wife and his three daughters (plus a pal, it seems) had their own private box overlooking the stage below. Indeed, they're fantastic seats ... and he can afford it.

Anyway, as excited as the kids surely were ... it seems Mark himself was stoked too, evidenced in the fact that he kinda bedazzled himself for the occasion, literally.

Take a look ... the guy had sparkles and rhinestone-like jewelry plastered on his face, and yes -- he was also rocking one of those multi-bead friendship bracelets that Swifties wear.

It seems Mark was having a little meme-ish fun as well. He posted a filtered shot of himself decked out in the T-Swift-inspired gear and checking his phone -- with the caption, "Checking 13 emails on the way to the concert." Yeah, he was in the spirit of things.