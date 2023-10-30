Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Get Engaged After 2 Years of Dating

Channing Tatum appears to have popped the question ... he and Zoe Kravitz are reportedly engaged.

The couple's been dating for two years and now they're taking the next step in their relationship ... with People reporting Channing and Zoe recently got engaged.

Zoe also seems to have been wearing the engagement ring out in public ... there's a huge rock on that finger in photos from their weekend outing to a Halloween party.

BTW, Zoe dressed up as Rosemary Woodhouse from the old school horror flick, "Rosemary's Baby" ... and Channing was, you guessed it, a baby.

Anyways, Channing and Zoe first got together back in summer 2021, after she finalized her divorce from Karl Glusman.

Channing's been divorced too ... his first marriage was to Jenna Dewan and in November 2019 they finalized their split.

No word on a wedding date, but they sure do make one sexy couple.