Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz Leaving New York Together Amid Dating Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz look like they're about to take their rumored relationship to the next level ... because they're packing up and shipping out of New York ... together.

The duo, who were first seen in public together this week after tons of dating rumors, grabbed their bags Friday and hopped in a car ... looking like they're ready for a weekend getaway somewhere.

Channing has his arms full with designer luggage in one arm and grocery bags in the other, while Zoe is traveling light with a small paper bag. Channing's also the one behind the wheel, so he's going full gentleman here.

Wherever they're going, it looks like they're excited for a chance to get out of the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple ... as you can see, they're both smiling in the car.