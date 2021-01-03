Zoë Kravitz Files For Divorce From Karl Glusman

Breaking News

Zoë Kravitz has filed for divorce ... just 18 months after she married Karl Glusman.

Zoë filed for divorce 2 days before Christmas ... this according to PEOPLE.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's a stunning turn ... just this past summer they celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary, posting a pic from their wedding day.

The 2 started dating in late 2016, and it became quite the thing. When they married in June 2019 at her father, Lenny Kravitz's Paris home, it became a coveted invite, for the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Denzel Washington, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Chris Pine, Cara Delevigne and Marisa Tomei.

As you know both are actors ... Zoë, stars in "Big Little Lies," and Karl's in "Nocturnal Animals."