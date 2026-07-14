'RHONY' OG Cast Rip Women Who Replaced Them, Want No Part of Reboot Stars

The OG stars of "The Real Housewives of New York" think the women who replaced them on the Bravo series aren’t on their level ... and they’re ready for a ratings showdown ... TMZ has learned.

As TMZ first reported, E! was so impressed with the 'The Golden Life' episodes shot in Palm Beach, the network ordered additional episodes to be shot in the Hamptons and New York City. We were told "The Golden Life" is described as "light" and "fun."

Our sources say the OG cast doesn't want the new "RHONY" stars associated with them in any way ... and we're told there will be no guest appearances or crossovers between the two shows.

The new cast includes Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, and Daisy Toye, as well as "friend of" Carole Radziwill and newcomer Devyn Simone.

One source connected to the series tells TMZ ... the OG cast wants nothing to do with the new cast ... they think it's a joke. They think the new cast members are not even in the same league as them.

Another source close to the show tells TMZ ... The OG cast would love for their show to premiere on the same night as "RHONY" ... to show Bravo what they lost.