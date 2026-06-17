'RHONY' Sai De Silva Shares Cryptic Post About Carole Radziwill Amid Feud

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Sai De Silva appears to be stirring the pot yet again ... posting -- and then quickly deleting -- a cryptic message that seems to be another shot at Carole Radziwill.

In the now-deleted Instagram Story, Sai shared a glam chair selfie alongside the caption, "Just out here asking the questions that everyone wants to know..."

Now, sure, it could've been about anything ... but the timing is raising eyebrows. As TMZ we first reported, Sai and Carole clashed throughout the upcoming season after Sai brought up Carole's name appearing in the Jeffrey Epstein files, as well as her past association with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Sources told TMZ the tension became a season-long feud, with the pair butting heads repeatedly as cameras rolled.

FWIW, Carole addressed her ties to Ghislaine in an interview with The New York Times back in March, saying ... "Imagine knowing someone… and then they turn out to be, like, a monster."