Andy Cohen Scoffs at Ex-'RHONY' Leah McSweeney's 'Cocaine Head' Claims

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen claims former 'Real Housewives of New York' star Leah McSweeney has no real evidence to back up her claims he used cocaine, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Andy, Bravo, and 'RHONY' producers are making new moves to get the judge to toss out Leah’s lawsuit.

In her original suit, Leah claimed she was pressured to drink during filming -- despite the producers knowing she was sober. She also claimed Andy used cocaine with other Bravo stars and gave better treatment to those who partied with him.

In new docs, Andy argued that Leah's so-called evidence backing up her claims of his cocaine use "consists of two anonymous cast members who 'privately confirmed' her allegations, one former cast member who called Cohen a 'cocaine head' after she was not recast as a Housewife, and a 'public video' created by an unspecified person that references Cohen's supposed cocaine use."

Andy said Leah does not cite a single instance where she personally saw him use cocaine.

As TMZ previously reported, Andy pushed to have Leah remove all allegations related to his cocaine use from her lawsuit.