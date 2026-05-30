'Real World' Alum Devyn Simone Lands Role on 'RHONY' Season 16

Devyn Simone is officially stepping back into the Bravo universe, 'cause she’s been officially added to the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Season 16.

Simone will appear this season as a "friend of the Housewives," joining a mix of returning faces and new additions as the franchise continues its rebooted run, according to a source close to production cited by Deadline.

According to the report, she'll be sharing the screen with returning stars Erin Lichy, Sai de Silva, and Jessel Taank, along with newcomers Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, and Daisy Toye. OG 'RHONY' alum Carole Radziwill is also set to make a return to the franchise in a friend role.

Simone is no stranger to the 'Real Housewives' world, BTW ... she previously appeared during Season 13 and even tested for a full-time role ahead of the reboot.