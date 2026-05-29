Drew Sidora Staves Off Getting Kicked Out of Her Georgia Home

It looks like Drew Sidora won’t be out on the streets after all … thanks to an eleventh-hour decision from a judge that stops her from being kicked out of her home.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge in Georgia changed course Friday and said the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star no longer has to leave the Georgia mansion she shares with her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman.

Drew was up against a May 31 deadline ... but the judge is now saying they can continue to live at their marital home ... at least for now.

As we reported, Drew was originally going to be sent packing in a few days as part of her messy divorce from Ralph … a move that, she claims, would’ve left her homeless.