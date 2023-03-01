'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora's Husband Ralph Pittman Files for Divorce

Drew Sidora's husband, Ralph Pittman, wants to end their nearly 10-year marriage ... and he's just made it official in court.

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star was on the receiving end of divorce docs that were just filed this past week in Gwinnett County, GA -- where Ralph laid out what he wants out of their split ... touching on how he wants to handle their 2 kids and their shared property.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Ralph -- who says he and Drew separated on Feb. 19 of this year -- makes it clear he wants joint physical and legal custody of their 7-year-old son Machai and 5-year-old daughter Aniya. Drew has another kid from a prior relationship.

While he might not be fighting her on the kid front, he is pushing back on the notion of paying spousal support -- noting Drew makes good enough money from her reality TV job. Although he says she's rolling in Bravo dough ... Ralph claims she hasn't made any financial contributions to the household throughout a majority of their partnership.

Then come the cars ... Ralph says he wants his Porsche Taycan and his 2018 Cadillac -- while calling on Drew to be responsible for her own 2021 Cadillac. No word yet on their crib.

While this is, perhaps, surprising to some ... others who've been following their relationship on the show -- since Drew officially joined in 2020 -- say there's been trouble on the horizon.

Ralph has disappeared from the household on a number of occasions -- some of which were documented on 'RHOA' -- and he and Drew have squabbled over A LOT on camera ... including suspected infidelity, over-involvement from in-laws and a plethora of other issues.