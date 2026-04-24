'RHOA' Kenya Moore Vacates Salon After Legal Battle With Landlord

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore is packing up her hair salon and moving out after issues with her landlord, TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained photos of the salon's furniture on the street outside the location.

Kenya tells TMZ ... "I have spent the last several weeks moving out of my salon as a result of my ongoing legal battle with the landlord who has failed to reimburse me nearly $80K of improvement funds I am rightfully owed. My only recourse was to withhold rent and file a countersuit. I already have my outfit laid out for court chile!"

She goes on to thank all of her clients, and promises the beginning of a new era ... stay tuned!

As we first reported, court docs showed a Georgia judge ordered Kenya's company, Moore Vision Media, to pay nearly $88K in unpaid rent and utilities -- split into two payments of roughly $44K each -- and continue paying about $5,500 a month in rent ... unless she vacated the property.

Not long after that ruling, the landlord claimed Kenya's company failed to make the first court-ordered payment by the deadline and asked the court to hand over immediate possession of the property.

Kenya opened Kenya Moore Hair Spa in Atlanta in 2024 and pushed back on the allegations in court ... claiming the landlord failed to make promised improvements to the space.