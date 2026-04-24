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Amanda Bynes Looking Good on Solo Coffee Run Amid Weight Loss Effort

Amanda Bynes Out and About Lookin' Good!!!! Amid Weight Loss Journey

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Amanda Bynes out in LA the image direct 1
The Image Direct

Amanda Bynes is out here minding her business ... and looking good while doing it, showing off her weight loss and just vibing in her own lane.

The former Nickelodeon star stepped out in Los Angeles Thursday ... rocking a black tee and pink shorts on a casual coffee run.

She was solo, but clearly in good spirits -- and it makes sense. She's gearing up for a whole new chapter after recently inking a record deal.

Amanda Bynes -- Through the Years!
Launch Gallery
Amanda Bynes Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Things are heating up in her personal life, too, with BF Zachary Khan ... and on the health front, she's been open about dropping weight with Ozempic as she keeps pushing forward.

Safe to say ... comeback mode is in full swing.

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