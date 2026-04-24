Amanda Bynes Looking Good on Solo Coffee Run Amid Weight Loss Effort

Amanda Bynes is out here minding her business ... and looking good while doing it, showing off her weight loss and just vibing in her own lane.

The former Nickelodeon star stepped out in Los Angeles Thursday ... rocking a black tee and pink shorts on a casual coffee run.

She was solo, but clearly in good spirits -- and it makes sense. She's gearing up for a whole new chapter after recently inking a record deal.

Things are heating up in her personal life, too, with BF Zachary Khan ... and on the health front, she's been open about dropping weight with Ozempic as she keeps pushing forward.