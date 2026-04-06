Amanda Bynes Signs Music Deal, Dropping New Song With Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin

Amanda Bynes has officially inked a record deal as she steps into the music world ... TMZ has learned.

The former Nickelodeon star signed with Create Music Group and is launching a new chapter as a recording artist, starting with her single "Girlfriend," set to drop April 10.

We're told Amanda teamed up with Fenix Flexin from Shoreline Mafia on the track ... giving the record a strong L.A. sound and a notable hip hop co-sign.

Create tells TMZ, "'GIRLFRIEND' blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce. Built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy, it's designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal. Featuring Fenix Flexin, it taps into a familiar L.A. sound while staying fresh and accessible."

Of course, Amanda first rose to fame as a Nickelodeon star on "All That" and "The Amanda Show," before making a successful jump to the big screen in films. She later stepped away from acting and has kept a relatively low profile in recent years while focusing on her personal life and creative pursuits.