Amanda Bynes Signs Music Deal, Dropping New Song With Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin
Amanda Bynes Turns Up the Volume!!! Signs Record Deal Ahead of New Music Drop
Amanda Bynes has officially inked a record deal as she steps into the music world ... TMZ has learned.
The former Nickelodeon star signed with Create Music Group and is launching a new chapter as a recording artist, starting with her single "Girlfriend," set to drop April 10.
We're told Amanda teamed up with Fenix Flexin from Shoreline Mafia on the track ... giving the record a strong L.A. sound and a notable hip hop co-sign.
Create tells TMZ, "'GIRLFRIEND' blends melodic rap with EDM-inspired production, creating a catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce. Built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy, it's designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal. Featuring Fenix Flexin, it taps into a familiar L.A. sound while staying fresh and accessible."
Of course, Amanda first rose to fame as a Nickelodeon star on "All That" and "The Amanda Show," before making a successful jump to the big screen in films. She later stepped away from acting and has kept a relatively low profile in recent years while focusing on her personal life and creative pursuits.
Congrats!!!