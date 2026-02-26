Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Amanda Bynes Shows Off 30-Pound Ozempic Weight Loss During Outing With BF

Amanda Bynes Check Out My Ozempic Weight Drop!!!

By TMZ Staff
Amanda Bynes was out and about living her best life ... and while she was at it, she dropped a little fitspo reminder ... showing off nearly 30 pounds of weight loss.

Check the pics -- Amanda bared her trimmed-down midriff in a sports bra and shorts while grabbing coffee and lunch at L.A.’s Marmalade Cafe on Wednesday.

Amanda kept it low-key with shades and Vans, strolling beside her boo -- and yeah, the vibes were very much loved-up and locked in.

As we’ve told you, Amanda’s been open about her Ozempic journey, recently revealing she’s down 28 pounds to 152.

The former child star kicked things off last summer with a goal of 130 -- and she’s clearly playing the long game. Slow, steady ... and looking healthy while she’s at it!

