Amanda Bynes Shows Off 30-Pound Ozempic Weight Loss During Outing With BF

Amanda Bynes was out and about living her best life ... and while she was at it, she dropped a little fitspo reminder ... showing off nearly 30 pounds of weight loss.

Check the pics -- Amanda bared her trimmed-down midriff in a sports bra and shorts while grabbing coffee and lunch at L.A.’s Marmalade Cafe on Wednesday.

Amanda kept it low-key with shades and Vans, strolling beside her boo -- and yeah, the vibes were very much loved-up and locked in.

As we’ve told you, Amanda’s been open about her Ozempic journey, recently revealing she’s down 28 pounds to 152.