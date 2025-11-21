Amanda Bynes Denies Viral TikTok Claiming Dan Schneider Got Her Pregnant at 13

Play video content

Amanda Bynes says a viral video claiming she was pregnant with former Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider's kid when she was just 13 years old is completely bogus.

The former Nickelodeon star tells TMZ ... the video going around TikTok was not made by her, it's altered and full of BS.

While the viral video makes it look like Amanda is coming out with some serious allegations against Dan, she says it's not from her TikTok ... and whoever made it spliced up some of her social media videos to make up "lies for click bait."

Amanda says the first clip in the video is ripped from a recent Instagram Story she posted. In her video, she turns the camera to the guy she's dating, but in the edited TikTok the video cuts to a different clip before the camera turns.

We broke the story ... Dan is suing the producers of the "Quiet on Set" documentary for defamation, claiming they falsely portrayed him as a child sexual abuser and ruined his rep.