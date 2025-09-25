Amanda Bynes Begins New Romance With Event & Security Entrepreneur

Amanda Bynes has a new man in her life ... TMZ has learned she's dating a guy named Zachary, and things are still fresh.

Sources close to the couple tell us Zachary, who's a year older than Amanda and owns an event and security business, recently took his friendship with the actress to the next level. We're told they're not rushing things, but they're enjoying each other's company.

In fact, a witness spotted the pair in Hollywood this week, walking hand in hand during an outing. Earlier this week, Amanda posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a mystery man, who we're told was Zachary.

We're told the vibe between them is low-key ... casual dates, quality time, and just getting to know one another. Meanwhile, Amanda is still focused on her passions of making art and developing her screenplay, but she's letting herself embrace this budding romance.

This marks Amanda's first public relationship since her split from ex-fiancé Paul Michael in 2023, which ended their long, on-again/off-again engagement.