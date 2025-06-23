Amanda Bynes Reveals She's Taking Ozempic for the Perfect Paparazzi Pic!

Play video content

Amanda Bynes is getting ready for her close-up -- but first, she’s giving her weight loss a dramatic makeover, with Ozempic taking center stage.

Yup, in an IG video shared to her Stories on Sunday, Amanda made it crystal clear -- she’s on a mission to slim down with the help of the weight loss drug, and the motivation? To look picture-perfect for all those pap shots!

The former child star got real, revealing her goal to drop from 173 pounds to 130 pounds -- 'cause, according to her, the key is avoiding those pesky double chin shots from every angle.

Amanda knew this would be the content her followers craved, so she made it clear -- expect regular updates on her weight loss journey.