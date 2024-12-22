Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Amanda Bynes' First Public Event in Over a Decade Receives Praise from Fans

Amanda Bynes Fans Applaud 'Glowing' Actress ... After 1st Public Event in Over 10 Years

amanda bynes

Fans of Amanda Bynes are happy to see the former child star doing well ... flocking to social media to applaud the actress for her first public event in over a decade.

Check it out ... the former Nickelodeon star took to Instagram on Saturday to commemorate her participation in an art show -- which the "All That" alum cohosted alongside designer Austin Babbitt -- at the Plants & Spaces gallery in Los Angeles, Calif.

In a couple of pics from the event, Amanda, dressed in a jaw-dropping black crop top and high waisted pants, smiled sweetly as she posed in front of the artwork at the gallery.

Amanda was joined by her best friend, Liam Poulsen, who also posted on IG to honor AB's big night. He wrote ... "Congratulations Amanda on your beautiful art show. This is an incredible turnout."

Of course, plenty of fans chimed in too, as they applauded the "Easy A" star for her major milestone in the comments of her upload.

Many had compliments for her art show attire ... with some noting that Amanda was "glowing" and "looking good" at the event.

However, several others were happy to see how far she'd come after taking a major step back from the spotlight years ago amid troubles with her mental health.

Congratulations on your big event, Amanda!!!