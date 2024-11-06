Amanda Bynes Updates Fans on Her Weight-Loss Journey

Amanda Bynes is hitting some big milestones on her health journey, revealing she’s shed some of the weight she gained during her mental health struggles.

The former child star shared an IG Story post Tuesday showing her step-counter app, which tracked an impressive 14,895 steps, covering 6.6 miles and burning 481 calories -- way more than she needed for the day!

Amanda was thrilled with her progress, celebrating being down 6 pounds to 154 lbs after previously weighing 160 lbs ... following a tough period where she gained over 20 lbs due to depression.

In a March IG post, Amanda shared she was feeling much better emotionally and had learned to do the opposite of what she didn't feel like doing -- whether it's working out or eating clean -- showing her commitment to improving her health.

As we know, Amanda's been through some serious struggles in the public eye, and she's been open about how her role in the 2006 movie "She's The Man" triggered severe body insecurities, leading to drug addiction that ultimately caused her to step away from acting in 2012.