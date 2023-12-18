Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Amanda Bynes Won't Talk About Mental Health Struggles, Career On New Podcast

12/18/2023 12:45 AM PT
Amanda Bynes has a new podcast, but she'll be steering clear of the mental health struggles that have overtaken her life.

Amanda tells TMZ ... she won't be talking about anything regarding her former career or personal life on "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast" -- which includes her time in inpatient treatment and mental health centers.

She tells us the pod is focused on the guests that join her and Paul ... saying it's their careers, personal lives, and fun stories they find more interesting.

12/9/23
WELCOME TO THE POD!
Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast / Spotify

As we reported, Amanda and Paul debuted their new podcast this week, with the first episode featuring an L.A.-based tattoo artist that the former child star has known for years.

It's a big deal for AB -- as well as her fans -- marking the first time she's come back into the spotlight after dipping out of Hollywood and moving on to other ventures, like fashion.

Amanda was placed on a 5150 psych hold earlier this year after calling the cops on herself, claiming she felt she could harm herself ... and while she seems to be doing better today, it sounds like those touchy subjects will be staying off-mic.

